In his successful 1980 campaign for the presidency, Ronald Reagan prominently featured the prospect of welfare fraud, citing the case of a Chicago “welfare queen” who had defrauded the government of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Since then, policing and preventing welfare cheats has been a standard plank on the right, a reliable go-to for conservative politicians portraying themselves as upright stewards of the public purse.

In this hoary schtick, the welfare cheats are Black Americans too lazy to work and too conniving to be trusted. (Even if white politicians don’t explicitly mention race, their constituents hear the dog whistle.) GOP leaders are supposedly so worried about cheating and goldbricking that they set up formidable obstacles for poor people in need of help — requirements for work, for job training, for parenting classes, for check-ins with bureaucrats.