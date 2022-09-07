In a much-watched video recorded in mid-August, a South Carolina Republican legislator — a member of the “pro-life” crowd — recites a litany of gloomy statistics related to the welfare of women in his state. Then, he appears to choke up as he recounts the frightening medical crisis of a 19-year-old pregnant woman there. Rep. Neal Collins laments his support for a “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban that, he admits, could have cost the young woman her life when she suffered a miscarriage. He wants his audience to know that he barely slept for a week after he learned about the woman’s experience.

That would suggest a profound — though very late — awakening by an elected official if it had affected his judgment on the congressional votes that came afterward. But it didn’t. Several days later, Collins supported a highly restrictive abortion bill.