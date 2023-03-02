In an interview shortly after President Jimmy Carter lost his bid for reelection, his wife, Rosalynn, was asked what she thought of the new president, Ronald Reagan. With an eerie prescience, she said, “I think the president makes us comfortable with our prejudices.”

In 1976, Carter’s election offered the possibility of a new America heading into the 21st century, a nation healing its old wounds of racial grievance, setting aside its aggressive militarism, offering support to the downtrodden around the world. But his defeat revealed who we really were — still easily seduced by racial resentment, entranced by the pseudo-religiosity of right-wingers, bellicose toward aggressors. Those traits continue to haunt us well into the new century.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007. She can be reached at cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.