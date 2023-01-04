As an older-than-typical mother of a 14-year-old, I’ve gotten used to my daughter’s facility with digital appliances and my obvious limitations with them. She’s a digital native, after all. So I try not to yell when she jerks my cellphone from my hand because I’m using it, in her view, incorrectly.

She is faster, more proficient, more agile with digital devices. She has played around with cellular phones and laptop computers enough to figure out how to do all sorts of things with all sorts of apps. Her facility with PowerPoint is such that she creates, with bells and whistles, any presentations for my classes.