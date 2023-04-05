As reporters descended on Nashville earlier this week to cover another horrific school shooting, Metro Police Chief John Drake praised his officers for doing their jobs.
“They heard gunfire and immediately ran to that,” Drake said. “I was really impressed that with all that was going on — the danger — that somebody took control and said, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ and went in and took care and just tried to end this situation.” President Joe Biden called to offer Metro Nashville officers similar kudos.
Those officers were touted for doing what police officers are trained to do because Uvalde police officers failed miserably in May 2022, cowering nearby as children and teachers were slaughtered. According to investigators, over an hour passed before Texas law enforcement agents confronted the gunman and killed him. That lapse gave the gunman time to kill 19 students and two teachers.
Still, a “textbook response,” as one former police officer called it, by Metro Nashville police wasn’t enough to prevent tragedy. Three adults and three children were killed at The Covenant School before police could take down the shooter.
Police intervention, no matter how timely or courageous, will never be enough to save lives after an active shooter has already started gunning down victims. There is only one solution to the plague of gun violence that is overwhelming American schools, playgrounds, churches and workplaces, but we have refused it. Other nations have severely restricted firearms, and they don’t suffer as we do. But we are sinking deeper into a miasma of madness about guns, and there seems to be no way out. We seem content with “thoughts and prayers.”
Though it is a small church-run school educating children from preschool through sixth grade, Covenant had enacted some security measures to try to keep its children safe. The shooter shot through double-locked glass doors to enter the building. Surveillance footage showed alarms blaring and lights flashing as the heavily armed shooter stalked hallways. According to Brink Fidler, president of Defend System, Covenant staff members had received active-shooter training last year.
Despite security training, three adults and three children were killed. There is only one solution to the plague of gun violence that is overwhelming American schools, playgrounds, churches and workplaces, but we have refused it. Other nations have severely restricted firearms, and they don’t suffer as we do. But we are sinking deeper into a miasma of madness about guns, and there seems to be no way out. We seem content with “thoughts and prayers.”
Some public officials have insisted that the best way to curb gun violence is to provide better mental health screenings in order to weed out those who might be prone to arm themselves in order to carry out mass attacks. They advocate the widespread use of “red flag” laws, which can at least temporarily restrict firearms access for those deemed to be a risk to themselves or others. Tennessee’s GOP-controlled legislature, however, has refused to pass such a law.
It’s not clear that one would have helped anyway. Red flag laws depend on the vigilance of mental health professionals and, perhaps more importantly, family members and close friends. According to Drake, the Tennessee shooter was receiving care for an “emotional disorder,” and he said that “her parents felt she should not own weapons.”
But it doesn’t appear they were particularly vigilant since they were unaware that the shooter had several weapons. As the shooter was leaving the house with a large red bag, the mother inquired about its contents but was “dismissed,” Drake said. So three adults and three children were killed.
There is only one solution to the plague of gun violence that is overwhelming American schools, playgrounds, churches and workplaces, but we have refused it. Other nations have severely restricted firearms, and they don’t suffer as we do. But we are sinking deeper into a miasma of madness about guns, and there seems to be no way out. Just thoughts and prayers.
Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.