As reporters descended on Nashville earlier this week to cover another horrific school shooting, Metro Police Chief John Drake praised his officers for doing their jobs.

“They heard gunfire and immediately ran to that,” Drake said. “I was really impressed that with all that was going on — the danger — that somebody took control and said, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ and went in and took care and just tried to end this situation.” President Joe Biden called to offer Metro Nashville officers similar kudos.