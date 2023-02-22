As I sit here, my computer screen facing the window, I see the storm clouds gathering. I am trying to determine whether my daughter will be able to walk home from her school three blocks away or whether I will have to pick her up again because of a severe thunderstorm. As I write this, an estimated 58 million Americans across 20 states are on alert for severe weather.

Here in Alabama’s Gulf Coast region, we have no reason to prepare for the heavy snow (sometimes snow cyclones) or ice storms that residents of many states have seen this winter. Instead, we hunker down in fear of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, which continue to plague us. Last year, the state of Alabama saw 98 tornadoes, the second-highest number on record, according to the National Weather Service.