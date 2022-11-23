The speed with which Republicans are rushing away from Donald Trump is dizzying. Now that the former president has shown that he can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory — pulling down GOP candidates who were expected to win in a great red wave — his former minions are turning their backs on him. The funniest example came in Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, which relegated Trump’s announcement of another presidential run to page 26 with the headline, “Been there, Don that.”
Many of those Republicans have been giddily predicting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a more intelligent version of 45, will be the new leader of the Republican Party. Journalists and pundits have echoed that prediction, insisting that DeSantis is the presumed frontrunner for the GOP nomination for the presidency in 2024. They note that DeSantis easily cruised to reelection by stealing the most popular elements from the Trump handbook.
DeSantis may well be the de facto leader of the GOP, though it is much too early to hand him the crown. Trump can still count among Republican voters a loud and enthusiastic group who have not turned away from him — not yet, anyway. And even if they don’t support his latest campaign, they will cling to the vicious bigotry that Trump reintroduced to the political mainstream.
In other words, Trump may be forced to leave the political stage, but Trumpism will remain front and center. With all of its ugliness — its virulent racism, its bold antisemitism, its defiant xenophobia, its dangerous homophobia — Trumpism has captured the Republican Party. After all, DeSantis has not denounced any of that. Indeed, he embraced jingoism with his political stunt of rounding up undocumented migrants to fly them to a blue state.
When my daughter was born in December 2008, just after Barack Obama was elected the nation’s first Black president, I didn’t think she would ever see overt racism in an elected American leader. Boy, was I wrong.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for example, repurposed a hoary stereotype at a campaign rally in October. Democrats, he claimed, are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”
Then, there is Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who won a close reelection race against a Black Democrat, Mandela Barnes, by diving into racist tropes. His supporters sponsored ads in which Barnes’ skin was darkened and his name styled in graffiti. After Trump supporters beat police officers and broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Johnson was asked whether he had feared for his safety. He had not, he said, because “I knew those are people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.”
None of those remarks brought any widespread condemnation among Republicans, and the miasma that Trumpism has unleashed will be hard to eradicate. In the late 1960s, Republicans started to use the “Southern strategy” of not-so-subtle appeals to white voters disenchanted with the changes wrought by the civil rights movement, and since then, they have won the majority of white votes in every presidential race. It seems that a deep well of bigotry has always existed among a significant group of white Americans, sometimes covered over by the branches of hope and optimism laid down by decent political leaders and tireless activists, but often bubbling up to flood our civic spaces with poison.
That reenergized racism isn’t going away, even if Trump does. The nation will be awash in it for a while.
Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.