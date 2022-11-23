The speed with which Republicans are rushing away from Donald Trump is dizzying. Now that the former president has shown that he can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory — pulling down GOP candidates who were expected to win in a great red wave — his former minions are turning their backs on him. The funniest example came in Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, which relegated Trump’s announcement of another presidential run to page 26 with the headline, “Been there, Don that.”

Many of those Republicans have been giddily predicting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a more intelligent version of 45, will be the new leader of the Republican Party. Journalists and pundits have echoed that prediction, insisting that DeSantis is the presumed frontrunner for the GOP nomination for the presidency in 2024. They note that DeSantis easily cruised to reelection by stealing the most popular elements from the Trump handbook.