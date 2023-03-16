The news about the kidnappings of four Americans who traveled to Mexico earlier this month was heartbreaking, especially since two of them were killed. My heart goes out to the families of the dead and to the survivors.

I can’t help thinking about what this episode conveys about the lives of Mexicans who are forced to live with the horrendous drug-related violence that has engulfed much of their country. Is it any wonder that our southern border is overwhelmed by migrants trying to escape that madness?