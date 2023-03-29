It’s been two years since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined other Republican governors in cutting unemployment benefits. Ivey and her cohort of conservatives insisted that businesses were having trouble finding enough workers because the extra financial support — $300 a month that congressional Democrats had pushed through in a COVID relief bill — was making folks lazy.

That conservative maneuver, of course, has failed to produce more workers. Businesses are still desperate for help. That’s just one reason why the United States ought to happily invite in more migrants from south of the border: We need more workers. According to economists, payrolls show that about 2.5 million fewer people are employed now than before the pandemic.