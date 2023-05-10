A few decades ago, firearms fanatics set the nation on a crazed course toward ubiquitous gun ownership, and that course has led us inevitably to where we are now: a society in which there is no safety, no sanctuary, no haven. You may be shot dead or grievously wounded in church, in school, in a hospital, in your own home.

This year, the United States has already seen at least 192 mass shootings, defined as incidents in which at least four people (not including the shooter) were injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive. With more than one a day so far, this year is set to outpace last year’s total of 647 verified mass shootings.