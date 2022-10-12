The dead left in Hurricane Ian’s wake number more than 100 in official tallies. So are the dollars it has cost will add up in the coming months. The furious storm is on track to be one of the deadliest in Florida’s recorded history — and one of the most expensive, too.

Scientists and weather forecasters have emphasized that climate change made a significant contribution to Ian’s awful power. In the last five years, the coastline of the United States has been lashed by an unprecedented number of storms rated Category 4 or higher, and they all qualify as “rapid intensification events,” according to climate scientists. In other words, the storms picked up power and speed quickly. A warmer ocean fuels cyclones and hurricanes. Melting glaciers have also made sea levels rise, increasing the dangers of storm surge.