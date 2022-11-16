In his famous 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pointedly criticized the white Southern religious leaders of his day, noting that they refused to support the peaceful civil rights movement and refrained from criticizing the violent whites who were trying to stop it.

“On sweltering summer days and crisp autumn mornings I have looked at the South’s beautiful churches with their lofty spires pointing heavenward. ... Over and over I have found myself asking: ‘What kind of people worship here? Who is their God?’” King wrote.