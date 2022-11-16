In his famous 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pointedly criticized the white Southern religious leaders of his day, noting that they refused to support the peaceful civil rights movement and refrained from criticizing the violent whites who were trying to stop it.
“On sweltering summer days and crisp autumn mornings I have looked at the South’s beautiful churches with their lofty spires pointing heavenward. ... Over and over I have found myself asking: ‘What kind of people worship here? Who is their God?’” King wrote.
His questions about conservative white Christianity may be more urgent now than they were then. In the first round of voting in Georgia, NBC’s exit poll shows that 88% of the white voters who call themselves “evangelicals” supported the deeply flawed GOP candidate Herschel Walker, who is now headed to a runoff with the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.
In 1979, when Jerry Falwell and his allies formed a political group called the Moral Majority, right-wing Christians consummated a marriage of convenience with the Republican Party. While the Moral Majority marketed itself as an alliance of upright churchgoers concerned with traditional morality, it was actually powered by ultraconservative white men whose “Christianity” centered around white nationalism, a rejection of modernity and a resentment toward democracy and religious pluralism.
The Moral Majority has faded away, but its acolytes remain committed to white Christian nationalism. Why else would they choose Walker over Warnock?
Walker is every bit the liar, the fraud, the hypocrite that Trump is. Walker has ridiculously and falsely claimed to have worked in law enforcement, even holding up an “honorary” sheriff’s badge during a debate. He has lied about his academic achievements, inflated his business successes and even lied about his own children. He pretended to have only one, but it turns out he has three others that he mostly ignored throughout their childhoods even as he gave lectures on responsible fatherhood.
Although Walker has taken a hard-line stance against reproductive rights, two women with whom he was previously romantically involved have made credible accusations that he encouraged them to get abortions after he impregnated them. Walker has vehemently denied the charges, but given his troubled history with the truth, there is little reason to believe him. Why wouldn’t conservative white Christians support a senator who is honest about his support for reproductive rights rather than a man who decries abortion but takes full advantage of the procedure when he finds it convenient?
The answer lies in the right wing’s peculiar take on Christian beliefs. As several religious scholars, including Robert P. Jones and Kristin Kobes Du Mez, have pointed out, fundamentalist Christians have long embraced a toxic religiosity that turns the teachings of the New Testament inside out. It is an exclusionary philosophy that warps moral teachings, tilts toward white supremacy and rejects democracy in favor of a rigid theocracy.
There’s a reason that this voting bloc is overwhelmingly white: racism. Walker serves their purposes because not only is he likely to do whatever he is told by GOP leaders, but he also gives the MAGA Republicans a thin cover against the charge of bigotry. He is Black, after all. His rejection of any policy that would boost racial progress and social justice is part of his appeal for his supporters.
Even if Walker loses, the white voters who call themselves “evangelicals” will continue to do what they can to degrade democracy. In any case, given the way they have voted, they can no longer claim any moral high ground.
Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.