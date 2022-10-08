A photograph in the digital collection of ECU’s Joyner Library is thought to be of Amelia Earhart during her visit to East Carolina Teachers College on Jan. 15, 1936. It was taken from page 35 of the Tecoan, the annual yearbook of the college.
NASA’s proposed launch date for spaceship Artemis I, originally scheduled for Sept. 27 has temporarily been delayed due to weather conditions. Once it is launched into space, Artemis I will head for the moon, travelling some 1.3 million miles there and back.
This proposed launch of a spaceship into orbit is a historic reminder of the great strides in aviation accomplished since Dec. 17, 1903, when Orville and Wilbur Wright “launched,” and Orville Wright successfully flew, an airplane into the sky. Then, on May 21, 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh became the first person to make a nonstop transatlantic flight, going from Long Island, New York, to Paris, France. A number of years later the Russian cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, on April 12, 1961, became the world’s first human to fly into space. This amazing feat led to a July 20, 1969, space flight by American astronauts Neal Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who became the first humans ever to land on the moon.
Lesser known to the world is the important role of women in aviation and space. NASA is already planning a second moon flight, Artemis II, hoping to then send the first woman to the moon. As mankind’s ability to travel to distant lands has changed exponentially within the past century, so has the presence of women in these breakthroughs of travel and aviation. However, the most famous aviatrix in the history of aviation was none other than Amelia Earhart, which is what this story is all about.
She did more for women in aviation, and for women’s rights, than anyone else in history. In 1935, Time magazine featured Amelia Earhart on its cover, noting that: “When Amelia Earhart settled into her airplane on Jan. 11, 1935, ready to set off on an unprecedented solo flight across the Pacific Ocean, the aviator wasn’t just thrilling her fans. She was defying those who continued to believe that a woman’s place was in the home — not the office, not the factory, not the pilot’s seat … ”
Amelia Earhart’s biggest goal was to be the first person (man or woman) to fly around the world. This objective was not reached, as planned in 1937, due to a tragic circumstance when her plane disappeared over the Pacific Ocean and most likely crashed into the ocean. However, rather than focus on the mission that Earhart did not achieve, it’s important to highlight the incredible strides she made in her short lifetime. One of these remarkable accomplishments was being a role model for women to go and achieve greatness.
During Earhart’s life, she toured and spoke at many universities. At these universities she delivered inspiring speeches about her travels. On Jan. 15, 1936, Earhart visited East Carolina University, known then as East Carolina Teachers College, which at the time was a predominantly female school. Other prominent women in history, including Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt, had spoken at the college.
Earhart spoke to an audience of over 1,500 people and highlighted in her speech what she called, “Aviation Adventures.” Her lecture was delivered to a packed room and a majority of these listeners were women. This lecture by Earhart not only touched on the beauty of aviation, and it’s thrilling adventures, but it also served to inspire women to do something extraordinary. Whether that was learning to fly their own planes, or simply going out into the world to make change.
After Earhart’s lecture, The Daily Reflector said that “… never has an audience responded so enthusiastically to a speaker.” The Daily Reflector noted that the Greenville community “… considered her to be the leading attraction of the year.” The words of Amelia Earhart captivated many women that day. Her life and legacy still serve as an inspiration to women everywhere.
David L. Edgell Sr. is emeritus professor of tourism, trade, and economic development at East Carolina University. Reagan Carson is a senior at J.H. Rose High School.