A photograph in the digital collection of ECU’s Joyner Library is thought to be of Amelia Earhart during her visit to East Carolina Teachers College on Jan. 15, 1936. It was taken from page 35 of the Tecoan, the annual yearbook of the college.

 ECU Digital Archives

NASA’s proposed launch date for spaceship Artemis I, originally scheduled for Sept. 27 has temporarily been delayed due to weather conditions. Once it is launched into space, Artemis I will head for the moon, travelling some 1.3 million miles there and back.

This proposed launch of a spaceship into orbit is a historic reminder of the great strides in aviation accomplished since Dec. 17, 1903, when Orville and Wilbur Wright “launched,” and Orville Wright successfully flew, an airplane into the sky. Then, on May 21, 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh became the first person to make a nonstop transatlantic flight, going from Long Island, New York, to Paris, France. A number of years later the Russian cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, on April 12, 1961, became the world’s first human to fly into space. This amazing feat led to a July 20, 1969, space flight by American astronauts Neal Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who became the first humans ever to land on the moon.


