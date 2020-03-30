Editor’s note: Pediatricians David N. Collier K. Drew Baker wrote the following letter for youngsters to about the pandemic to promote understanding and acceptance of key measures for prevention and to reduce anxiety.
Dear kids,
Are you already tired of being stuck at home with your family? Do you miss seeing your friends? Do you wonder why your vacation and other plans and all your favorite sports were canceled? Or maybe you are worried that you or somebody you love might get sick. If so please read on!
By now you have probably heard about COVID-19. That is the name of a disease caused by a new coronavirus that was just discovered this winter. Viruses are tiny, microscopic germs that you can’t see with your eyes. Some viruses can grow in your body and make you sick. There have always been lots of different kinds of coronaviruses around. Normally they only cause a bad cold. For most people, and especially children, infection with this new coronavirus causes a cough, fever and maybe some problems breathing but doesn’t make you really sick. Some people can even have the virus in their body and not be sick at all! However it can make some people very sick and even cause them to die.
Our leaders and doctors and scientists are working hard to make things safe for all of us. They think that social distancing, quarantine and hygiene are the keys to keeping us safe and healthy. It all sounds a bit scary but these are things each of us can do to help. Let us explain:
One way the virus spreads from one person to another is when a person with the virus coughs or sneezes and spews little droplets containing the virus into the air and another person nearby breathes in these droplets. If you are at least six feet away from a person then you are not likely to breathe in these droplets! If you avoid crowded places and are not around a lot of people then you are less likely to be near someone who is sick. Staying away from crowds and not being near other people are examples of social distancing. This is why schools and restaurants and sporting events are all shut down — to help with social distancing and to stop the spread of the virus.
Another way the virus spreads is when it gets on your fingers when you touch a surface that someone else infected with the virus has touched, like a door knob or a light switch or a cell phone, and then you touch your eyes, or nose or face with your fingers. This lets the virus get in your nose and throat where it grows. Because this virus is kind of wimpy, you can wipe it out by washing your hands with warm water and soap. Wash before and after you use the bathroom, before you eat and as soon as you come home.
First wet your hands with warm water, then use plenty of soap and rub your hands and fingers together for 20 seconds — that is about how long it takes to sing happy birthday to yourself! When you can’t wash your hands use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. But remember hand washing is much more effective than hand sanitizer. And try to remember to not touch you face! If you have to cough or sneeze use a tissue and throw it in the trash immediately — then wash your hands! If you don’t have a tissue sneeze or cough into your shirt sleeve, not your hand. These are all examples of good hygiene and are ways to stop the spread of the virus or to keep from getting the virus.
So now you know some things you can do to help keep yourself and your family and friends safe and healthy! It is also important to listen to your parents or other care givers and to follow the advice of reliable experts. One good place for your family to get advice is HealthyChildren.org. Now that you know what to do it is a good idea not to spend too much time watching, listening, reading or searching online about COVID-19 because it can kind of feel overwhelming! And remember, it’s OK to talk about things that may worry you or make you anxious. Your parents want to know how you feel and talking with them or your doctor can really help.
For now, schools are likely to be closed until May, and Geenville and Pitt County leaders have issued a stay at home order to help make sure all of us are safe. During this time it is OK for your family to do things outdoors, to shop for food, get takeout food, get medicines from the drugstore, get food for your pets, buy gasoline and do other essential things like that. In our next letter we’ll share some things that you and other kids are doing to help your family and other people, what you are doing for fun and answer some of your questions.
Thanks for reading!
David N. Collier, M.D., Ph.D. and K. Drew Baker, M.D., are fellows of the American Academy of Pediatrics and professors of pediatrics at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.