It is hard to blame Dominion Voting Systems for accepting a $787.5 million dollar settlement from Fox News for spreading false claims that the network knew were untrue about the 2020 election. But it would have been nice if patriotism outweighed capitalism, and Dominion’s case had gone to trial, exposing the inner workings of Fox by putting its founder, Rupert Murdoch, on the witness stand along with its roster of celebrity hosts.

However, we live in the real world and holding Murdoch to account for spreading lies is going to take more than one lawsuit from one company. This is just the opening salvo.