The 2024 election for the president, House members, and a third of senators is rapidly shaping up as a contest of rights: women’s rights, parental rights and gun rights.

Polls indicate solid majorities favoring a woman’s right to choose, parents’ rights in their children’s education, and the nation’s right to enact responsible gun control legislation. But in a nation of 50 states, unintended gerrymandering matters more than national majorities. That gerrymandering caused by state borders and economic opportunities has resulted in a large population gap between large and small states, especially demonstrated by California’s 39 million people, a majority of whom are Democrats, to Wyoming’s less than 600,000 almost exclusively Republican voters. Yet both states have two U.S. senators, which is why state majorities trump national majorities. And when it comes to parental rights, local communities dominate.

Washington Merry-Go-Round is America's longest-running syndicated column. Douglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift veteran journalists and commentators.