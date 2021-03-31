We often hear teachers and administrators talk about how their students come to their schools with such diverse backgrounds, competencies, and experiences. This is true at all grade levels, but often particularly so in kindergarten, as we recognize that some students have had extensive experiences in social settings or are already reading while others may have only had limited formal education or access to text.
Other students have adverse childhood experiences or may not have yet been exposed to English. This all affects where they are as individuals and students when they enter our schools. Access to early childhood learning opportunities, care and supports are key.
According to recent research that was released before the pandemic, only half of all N.C. parents were able to access any type of center-based or formal early childhood care. Six months into the pandemic, that rate fell to less than one-in-three.
There are many ingredients that contribute to creating a high-quality early learning environment, ranging from innovative pedagogical approaches to expanding outside-of-the-classroom supports for families and children. Many of these ideas we heard about are also lifted up as key action steps to take in a comprehensive plan filed recently in the Leandro case.
First, we must expand and improve access to early intervention services for our children with special needs who require extra support during the critical years from birth to age three. Increasing state and local staffing to address gaps in providing services to families with infants and toddlers who have developmental delays and medical conditions is a critical action step our state can take, and requires sustained, recurring investments in order to ensure this population of children can access the resources they need to thrive and succeed.
Second, as education advocates have recommended for many years, North Carolina should continue to expand the state’s NC Pre-K program to ensure that high-quality educational settings are available to all eligible 4-year-old children across our state. These settings positively impact at-risk children’s language and literacy, math, and social and emotional skills so that they come to kindergarten ready to learn.
Finally, we must do much more to improve the early childhood educator pipeline. Early childhood educators are persistently low paid across the industry and often lack critical benefits to ensure that they, too, can provide for their own children and families’ needs. Educational attainment-based salary supplements for early childhood educators comprise the first step North Carolina should take to invest in the pipeline. Other critical supports include providing benefits for our early childhood educators, investing in ongoing professional development, and developing an early childhood teacher preparation program with incentives.
We know that early childhood learning opportunities, care and supports make a huge difference for our students — a difference that lasts well beyond the early years and throughout a child’s education and career. We understand how the brain works and what is needed to ensure that our youngest children have the opportunity to reach their potential. While there is much work to be done, we can build on the successes of our current programs and know where the investments are needed. So much of a person’s brain development happens before they get to kindergarten and through the early years of schooling; and we must continue to expand how we think about the education continuum — for our students, our families, and our state’s workforce and economy.
Mary Ann Wolf is president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina.