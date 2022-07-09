Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
East Carolina University is an integral part of eastern North Carolina. In the institution’s 100-plus year existence, it has grown from a small teacher’s preparatory college to a major educational force within the state. As ECU continued to expand as an educational institution, it became a major employer for our area. Its graduates have fanned out across the globe and many are having positive impacts on our world. There’s no denying the university’s impact.
But along with the positive impacts, ECU has proliferated in its power and wealth to an alarming position. It seems any real estate anywhere in its vicinity that is viewed as a potential asset suitable for the future is gobbled up. Bear in mind that many of these “assets” are acquired utilizing the funding from North Carolina taxpayers.
It seems foolhardy to continue gobbling up real estate for future expansion when online education is continuing to grow exponentially across our world. And once a facility is planned, designed and built, it must be maintained.
However, most often I think about the ECU employees. The employees who work diligently to keep the place afloat. The administrative staff keeps things in order. The professional staff ensures instructional requirements are met. The maintenance staff keeps the place running and looking satisfactory. Perhaps there are others that fall outside these broad categories, but they ALL have one thing in common: parking fees!
ECU doesn’t mind charging exorbitant fees for their employees to park on “their” premises, just so the employees can be there to do their jobs. All the years (40) I worked in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry, I never had to pay for parking where I worked. It’s a brazen insult to those who work every day to ensure ECU’s continued success.