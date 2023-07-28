...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Editorial: Funding scheme for NCInnovation is misguided
It is hard to imagine what North Carolina’s Senate legislative leaders were thinking — if that process was even engaged — when they surreptitiously inserted a provision in the state budget bill to create and give $1.4 billion in forever money to a private company essentially run by the legislature.
Regardless of the laudable plans and goals of the embryonic private non-profit NCInnovation — fostering and supporting economic growth, particularly in rural areas, by tapping the expertise of several of the state’s public universities to transform ideas and innovations into jobs — that is essentially the scheme inserted into the state budget the Senate passed in May.