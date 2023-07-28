It is hard to imagine what North Carolina’s Senate legislative leaders were thinking — if that process was even engaged — when they surreptitiously inserted a provision in the state budget bill to create and give $1.4 billion in forever money to a private company essentially run by the legislature.

Regardless of the laudable plans and goals of the embryonic private non-profit NCInnovation — fostering and supporting economic growth, particularly in rural areas, by tapping the expertise of several of the state’s public universities to transform ideas and innovations into jobs — that is essentially the scheme inserted into the state budget the Senate passed in May.

  