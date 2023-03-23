North Carolina Republican legislators, who have a legacy of enacting laws that courts have declared racially biased and now say they’re looking to rid the state of a vestige of the racist Jim Crow era by repealing the state’s statutes requiring county sheriffs to issue pistol permits after background checks from applicants.
Or …
Organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) — North Carolinians who know and lived Jim Crow first-hand — or the Duke University Center for Firearms Law, who say “statements that North Carolina’s permit law was purely racist or solely intended to disarm Black citizens don’t hold up to close historical scrutiny and often do a disservice to the quality of debate and discussion surrounding modern legislative proposals like the current push to repeal the law.”
While other parts of Senate Bill 41 have laudable objectives — such as a campaign to distribute gun safety locks and stress the importance of safe and secure storage of firearms — the case can’t be made for the main objectives of the bill.
Current state statutes don’t prevent law-abiding citizens from owning handguns. They do, however, rightly help make sure guns aren’t in the hands of those who are (among other reasons): convicted felons; under indictment for felonies, fugitives from justice, adjudicated as mentally incompetent; illegal aliens; dishonorably discharged from the armed services; renounced their American citizenship.
The bill also expands the ways guns can legally be taken into public school facilities when being used by religious organizations. Amid skyrocketing instances of threats and guns being found in and around schools, is this the appropriate direction to move to make students, teachers and parents feel safer?
Stretching the truth about a law’s background doesn’t lend much to the credibility of those advocating change.
Legislation to appease big campaign donors shouldn’t come at the cost of North Carolinians’ safety. It is no affront to true gun rights to make sure firearms don’t end up in the hands of those who are adjudicated as a danger to their communities or themselves.
Two years ago Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a similar bill — and there was no effort to override it.
The circumstances are different now with a veto-proof majority in the state Senate and what appears to be a veto-proof vote for the bill in the House.
Still, Cooper should veto this one too. Legislators should uphold it and demand a more responsible bill in its place.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.