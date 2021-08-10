What is happening in the North Carolina General Assembly? What business do 55 Republican members of the state House of Representatives have telling job creators who run North Carolina’s biggest health service operations how to treat their employees and serve their customers? Especially when their advice both endangers these workers and places at risk the lives of the tens of thousands of patients entrusted to their care.
But that’s just what they’ve done in a letter they’ve sent to the people who run Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke Health, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, UNC Health, Vidant Health and WakeMed hospitals.
In their letter these legislators say they are worried about the “valid concerns” of workers. They “strongly encourage” employers get “greater input from employees” as well as “include feedback and consideration of employees and staff.”
These legislators aren’t fooling these hospital executives nor anyone else. Their main concern isn’t workers’ rights, or more tragically the good health of North Carolinians. The only thing they care about is appealing to a narrow political base to promote a divisive issue embedded in their baseless and dangerous anti-vaccination ideology.
Clearly in this very real life-and-death situation nothing is gets in the way of their obsessive quest for a political wedge and a campaign edge. It is unfortunate they don’t have the same devotion to helping stop the spread of the virus and avoid the skyrocketing number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
What do these legislators know — or even care — about public health, medicine, management of a huge healthcare operation? What training, knowledge and experience do they possess that anyone should accept their directives?
Those few who do have the experience and skill — Rep. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County who is a former healthcare administrator and Rep. Kristin Baker, a physician from Cabarrus County — have their names notably missing from the letter. So does House Speaker Tim Moore .
This letter is just one more example of the legislature’s management failures in doing their most basic of duties. Just as they’ve failed in their obligation to run public schools that deliver a quality education to every child and diminished a world-renown system of public higher education into a cauldron of controversy that’s driving away promising students and highly regarded faculty.
The folks who run these major health care providers don’t need to look to ideologically opportunistic politicians for management advice.
Every indication is that they could care less about that kind of thinking.
As has largely been the case since the outset of the pandemic, they’re sharply focused on providing the best care and healing of those who seek services at their facilities. They are making sure their employees are both safe and have the resources and working conditions to do everything necessary to heal their patients and NOT further jeopardize the public’s health.
It is these front-line workers and who have taken to social media, talking with news reporter and participating in community out-reach events to plead with the public to take the vaccines and act in cautious ways — including wearing protective masks — to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The dedicated doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals understand the science, the reality and the daily challenges of dealing with a pandemic.
That is the message these workers are trying to get out. They’re not looking to influence who votes or how they vote. Their goal is to keep people alive to be able to vote the next election.
Rather than making health care executives pawns in their unrelenting quest to divide our state over vaccines, these legislators should be seeking their advice and assistance to better fight the pandemic. If they need to write these leaders it be an invitation to host a vaccination clinic at the General Assembly for those want the jab. Now that would be a statement.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.