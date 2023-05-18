In North Carolina’s legislature, 40% of its members were prevented from fully participating in the enactment of one of the most significant and controversial pieces of legislation in the 2023 session. In fact, their votes were manipulated to achieve it.
Here’s how it all unfolded.
They didn’t know it at the time, but at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, every Democrat present in the state Senate voted for one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation — banning nearly all abortions after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Two months later, at 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, every Democrat present in the state House did the same thing.
What they — and probably many of the Republicans, too — assumed was that they’d voted for Senate Bill 20 Safe Surrender Infants: “An act to revise the laws pertaining to the safe surrender of infants under the abuse, neglect, and dependency laws.”
Little did those Democrats know that in the back rooms and dark corners of the legislature, Republicans were secretly conspiring a bait and switch. A month after that unanimous House vote, those Democrats learned the 11-page bill to “protect newborn infants by providing a safe alternative for a parent who, in a crisis or in desperation, may physically abandon or harm his or her newborn” was hardly that at all. It was now transformed to a 47-page behemoth bearing little to its original self.
Everything these legislators thought they knew about the bill, from two committee hearings in the state Senate and the full Senate chamber discussion and vote along with a House committee and House floor debate and vote, was barely relevant.
Without their knowledge or participation, the legislation was transformed and their votes manipulated. They — and the North Carolinians they represent — were victim to a charade critical to the passage of Senate Bill 20, now the “Care for Women, Children, and Families Act.”
The legislation has been dressed up as a “compromise” and the result of thoughtful deliberation. But it is nothing of the sort. It was a behind-the-scenes deal cut among select Republicans.
The discussions, the differences and competing proposals — if there were any — were not subject to public view, scrutiny or the kind of explanation, examination and votes that are a part of the normal procedure for legislation to follow.
This deal was cut and packed inside a piece of unrelated legislation that had already passed the state Senate and House. It was no accident. Legislative leaders wanted to avoid examination, discussion and debate.
They short-circuited the process to avoid examination and scrutiny that is fundamental to public trust in a representative government — not to mention preventing participation of 40% of the legislature.
Regardless of the specific issue at hand, this is no way to handle the business of the people.
(To be clear: We are in favor of maintaining the state’s current law and oppose this harsh and unnecessary change that will jeopardize the health of North Carolina women).
Manipulating the votes of legislators as well as denying 40% of those the people elected to represent them the opportunity to participate is not the kind of government intended by our nation and state’s founders.
Legislators with integrity should sustain Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20. If the leaders want to change state abortion laws, it needs to be done in the open, fully using the process intended for all legislation that assures full participation.
This bad bill is stained even more deeply by the corrupt process that it has taken.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.