It’s happening: A 12-week abortion ban is likely to become law soon in North Carolina.

After months of private discussion, Republican leaders announced Tuesday that they have reached a consensus on new abortion restrictions that would ban abortion after the first trimester, with exceptions for rape, incest (up to 20 weeks) and medical emergencies. Ironically, their announcement comes exactly one year after the leak that revealed the U.S. Supreme Court would be overturning Roe v. Wade.