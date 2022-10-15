American politics have become so tribal that voting against the other side is more important than assessing the candidate on your side. Hate is the motivator, and people turn a blind eye on anything interfering with that motivation.

Hate is a result of fear. Racial bigotry fosters fear of the increasing prevalence other races; religious adherents fear the influence of non-believers; elderly fear their way of life is slipping away; youth fear elderly leaders who hinder progress; the poor and underprivileged fear the rich and powerful; and women fear those who would dictate their lives. Unscrupulous politicians stoke these fears, and these fears ultimately result in the hate of “others.”