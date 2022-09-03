Evan Osgood

Evan Osgood

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

My grandfather, World War II Army veteran Bernard “Papa B” Brockmeyer, always told me that the most valuable thing I could learn was how to rally people behind a cause. “When you work together, you can overcome anything,” he used to say.

Papa B died when I was just 7 years old, but he continues to be a guiding force in my life. He was a man who selflessly served his country, and he inspired me to find ways to do the same. So when the COVID-19 pandemic struck communities across the United States, I decided to step up the same way Papa B did many years ago.


