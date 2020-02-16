I would like to know why some people think their history is important, yet when there are statues, etc., erected to honor the past, people want to tear them down. All history is important, you can’t erase it. Bless your hearts.
BYH, vote blue no matter who because we cannot allow more years of a president without shame, a party without spine amplified by a network without integrity. Given four more years, this unbound, unrestrained and unhinged president can do irreparable damage to this country.
Can we get a Mayor Connelly statue for the entrance of Greenville and save money on the proposed sign? We could coin the phase, the city Connelly saved.
In response to writer saying that in Russia the Communist tell you how to vote and in USA the Democratic Socialists tell you how to vote. At least they offer you more than one candidate. The Republican Party only offers one candidate. Why can’t they offer an alternate who has morals? It would be nice if we had a Republican candidate that we could be proud of, somebody honest and with some morals and respect for his wife.
Ever notice that when something is said about the current president that sounds exactly like one of his tweets, his supporters call it hateful and disrespectful? I think that irony is lost on them. Bless their hearts.
I sure hope Bernie Sanders comes to Greenville and offers some of his wealth to practice what he preaches. There is no better way to show your plan by living it yourself.
Bless their heart, these Democratic candidates have been talking continually over a year, and I bet they give speeches in their sleep.
BYH Attorney General Barr. If you genuinely believe federal prosecutors in Roger Stone’s and Michael Flynn’s cases were unjust in their sentencing recommendations, shouldn’t you review the sentencing of every felon convicted by any of these prosecutors in the past? Have they been wrong only in sentencing the president’s friends? Or are those friends actually getting special treatment?
BYH, to all the folks running for office with ads saying, “I am not a politician.” Sorry, but the second you filed for office you became a politician. Stop the lies in your ads please. We are not that stupid.
To Mr. Bloomberg, you can save yourself a lot of trouble and money on ads by sending all of us (350 million people), $1 million dollars each. You would have successfully bought every vote and thus the next election for president of the United States. We would vote for you unanimously. Just a reminder, extortion turns a wise man into a fool, and a bribe corrupts a heart.