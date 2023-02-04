Frank Bradham

Frank Bradham

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

Rural North Carolina has taken many body blows — and this year has pummeled us with even more. In January, ECU Health announced it is closing five clinics, including its inpatient behavioral health unit.

Rural mothers and fathers, daughters and sons need health care just like everyone else. And yet, here we are, dangerously lacking in the kind of health care resources so many others take for granted.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.