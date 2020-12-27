I have suffered from COVID-19 on multiple levels. I had a bad case of COVID-19 in November and know first-hand the fear of my breathing becoming so labored that I had to go to the emergency room.
My brother is a police officer, so my parents and I have worried about his health, serving as a first responder. I am also a recent college graduate. I saw my senior year cut short and, after seeing our economy soar for most of my time in college, just as I entered the workforce, I saw our economy crumble. While I was fortunate to find a good job in my chosen field, many of my peers have not been as lucky.
COVID-19 has impacted me in just about every facet of my life.
Like many of us, as the first COVID-19 vaccines shipped out this month, I cheered the biopharmaceutical industry. Science came together in a free-market environment to bring us the ability to end a deadly pandemic and did so with record speed.
But behind the scenes in Washington, actions are being taken that could undermine America’s ability to continue to improve the vaccine or to replicate such an incredible feat again. I supported, and continue to support, President Donald Trump, but his administration’s decision to pursue government price-setting is a bad idea that could slow biopharmaceutical innovation to a standstill.
The Trump Administration changed a Medicare policy so that a government agency will set artificial prices for some prescription drugs. These artificial prices, just like they have done in other Western countries, will likely reduce funding available for innovative research and development, including the efforts supporting COVID-19 vaccines and desperately needed therapies, as well as progress against various other diseases.
As someone who suffered from COVID-19, I oppose policies that might leave the country more vulnerable during this pandemic or any other. Many people who contract coronavirus may experience mild symptoms, but as noted earlier, that was not my experience. I had terrible difficulty breathing and rushed to the emergency room. Although I didn’t need a ventilator, my brush with COVID-19 was far too close for comfort. I don’t want other people left gasping for air, whether they catch this disease or suffer from lung cancer, emphysema, COPD, or any other condition. To protect Americans, we need more treatments and more cures.
The only reason this pandemic and its crushing economic impacts won’t be dragging us down is because scientists at private drug companies gave their all to create COVID-19 vaccines and discover therapies for folks already sick. We owe them a debt of gratitude, not a heaping helping of government interference that will prevent them from taking heroic measures in the next public health emergency.
Our government should not engage in artificial price-setting that will stifle innovative enterprises from finding the many other cures patients are eagerly awaiting.
Grant Frye lives in Greenville. He graduated from East Carolina University this year and now works in construction.