Remember when candidate Donald Trump promised we would see his tax returns “soon,” that the only thing holding up their release was an audit, which is routine for someone as rich as he is, he assured voters.
Four years later, we are still waiting, and President Trump doesn’t even bother anymore to pretend his tax returns are on the way. Instead, he does everything possible to shield those returns from prying eyes.
Why? Donald Trump Jr. said in 2008 that “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.”
That money kept Trump and his resort properties afloat during the 2008-09 financial meltdown. What is keeping Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and the rest of his high-end properties out of bankruptcy during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic?
Trump is appealing a New York court decision that ordered him to turn over his tax records to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr who has subpoenaed eight years of his personal and business tax records as part of an investigation into Trump’s business practices.
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, has accused Trump of inflating the value of his properties to get loans, and then deflating them for tax purposes. Cohen is expected to blow the whistle on Trump in his upcoming memoir, “Disloyal.”
Trump is keeping his tax returns secret for a reason. He doesn’t want the world to see how his many big hotel properties remain solvent while the resort industry is struggling.
Trump says his properties have not taken any money from the government relief funds put in place to help businesses during the pandemic. How then are they managing to survive the worst financial meltdown since the Great Depression. What is it he doesn’t want us to see?
With a leader like this, what is the future of the Republican Party? If Trump loses in November, which appears possible and even likely, and Democrats regain the majority in the Senate, Republicans will be in despair and wondering how they can retake their party.
After losing presidential elections in 1980, 1984 and 1988, the Democrats reconfigured a party that had drifted too far left into identity politics with a makeover orchestrated by the DLC, the Democratic Leadership Council. Bill Clinton was their candidate and he won back the White House in 1992 with a platform that broadly reached middle class voters.
Republicans are facing a far more serious challenge in recreating a party that can appeal beyond the narrow cultish base Trump depends on and still keep the loyalty of the MAGA hat wearers.
It was admirable that former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, spoke to the Democratic Convention. That simple act probably ended any political career as a Republican that he might have harbored. But he is not embracing Democratic ideas; he is not switching parties; he is not a Democrat.
He’s a Republican, so what does he do next along with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the GOP’s 2012 standard-bearer, and former Senators Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. and Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who chose not to run again knowing that as moderate Republicans they could not sustain a victory in today’s climate in a GOP primary.
Come post-Election Day in November, they and like-minded mainstream Republicans are going to find themselves not only in a battle to revive their pre-Trump party, but to save it.
Washington Merry-Go-Round, the nation’s longest running column, presents today’s events in historical perspective. Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn are veteran commentators.