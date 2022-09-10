When the going gets tough, the clever go fishing. Few pastimes connect a person to the natural world like standing in a free-flowing stream casting for smallmouth or trout. The distant noise of commerce and the clamor of politics fade to nothing. For others, a long walk on the beach, the cry of seagulls and the eternal slap and sigh of the surf provide similar therapy.

So naturally, there are wealthy landowners who want to keep it all for themselves. No peasants wading in their private Colorado rivers or spoiling the view from their Florida mansions. Some would declare property rights to the Gulf of Mexico if they could.