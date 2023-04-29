Now that the cable TV news networks are firing people left and right, how about if they fire Donald Trump? Sure, he can be a short-term ratings booster, but what about the long-term costs? If Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon could be shown the door, why not the most ubiquitous talking head of them all?

Most Americans would be relieved to see him go. Even some of those who think of themselves as MAGA loyalists would find themselves sleeping better if the head agitator were absent from their TV screens.