As I write, backbiting and finger-pointing have begun among Florida politicians about the timing of evacuation orders before Hurricane Ian. Having made a dreadfully ill-timed joke in this column about the kind of divine retribution often cited by religious cranks as the cause of natural disasters, I’m inclined to be forgiving. Mistakes were made because the storms are inherently unpredictable.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scolded CNN for stationing its correspondents too far north, in Tampa.