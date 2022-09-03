Personally, I’ve no use for what I call “greeting card holidays.” Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day? Forget it. Actually, I’m leery of any red-letter day that people imagine gives them the right to tell you how to think and feel. A curmudgeon? Absolutely. I tell people I’m the happiest SOB I know, with the emphasis on SOB.

I’d make an exception for National Dog Day, which people all over social media celebrated last week. Actually, every day is Dog Day around our house. Even the day Aspen ate a brand-new pair of loafers I’d absent-mindedly left on the bedroom floor. Entirely my fault.