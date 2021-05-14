Serving the people of Pitt County as an elected official in the North Carolina General Assembly has been one of the highest honors of my life. Some days, I get to work and I can feel the unmistakable energy of progress in the air, and other days not so much.
I had one of those days on April 21 when I heard about the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Then, it happened a week later on April 28, when a local judge refused to make public the body camera video from the incident.
That very same day, House Bill 698 passed its first reading in the House chambers. House Bill 698 would change current state law to require the release of dashboard and body-worn camera footage 48 hours after a video is initially recorded, and would be a massive step toward increasing transparency and accountability, not only for our law enforcement officers, but for our communities at large.
Unfortunately, since its first reading on April 28, House Bill 698 has died in committee. This happens more than I care to admit, and yes, it is excruciatingly painful to have to watch good, meaningful legislation die without so much as a hearing on it.
Adding insult to injury, at times it can feel like this legislative body is more interested in playing politics than arriving at solutions for the residents of our state. In the past few weeks, we have heard legislation like HB 324 (Ensuring Dignity & Nondiscrimination/Schools) and HB 758 (Academic Transparency). On their face these bills may seem noncontroversial, maybe even good, but that is exactly what makes them so dangerous.
HB 324, they say, is about ending racism and discrimination in schools and telling the “truth,” but whose truth is the real truth, and whose truth are we telling? How can we in the legislature possibly claim to have an answer to that? Just because we pass a bill that makes it harder for teachers to talk about systemic racism, does not mean that our children will no longer experience systemic racism.
The same can be said for HB 758. My colleagues across the aisle argue that this “Academic Transparency” bill promotes parental involvement in education by forcing teachers to list out every book, newspaper article and website used during classroom instruction come the end of the school year. This bill is nothing but busy work designed to make the lives of teachers harder in defense of an abstract commitment to “unbiased” education.
It is also worth mentioning that both of these bills were considered after House Republicans passed legislation that would make it easier to kick kids with disabilities out of school for “behavior issues,” and legislation that would shovel millions in tax dollars to private schools.
I bring up all of these seemingly random examples because we must come to recognize they are not truly random. Take a look at each of these efforts and you will see that these bills are about power — and ensuring that power remains in the hands of those who presently hold it. The more we fight against systemic racism, the more it is injected into legislation.
Sometimes I walk toward the floor of the House with the feeling that we are going backward, and sometimes I think that is intentional. Bills like 324 and 758 are meant to be inflammatory and they are meant to be scary, because they are meant to divide us. But here’s the truth: we are all human beings and it is important that each of us be accountable and transparent, and it is equally important that we continue to look out for each other.
I believe to my core that dignity is owed to every person in this state no matter their respective ideology, but the way that we ensure that is not by banning ideas from our schools or by forcing teachers to list every material they used in a day.
The only way that we can build upon a commitment to dignity is by stopping the petty political games, and instead, focusing our attention in the General Assembly on delivering actionable solutions to the problems the people of this great state are begging to have answered.
Kandie Smith, D-Greenville, represents District 8 in the N.C. House. The district includes much of north and west Pitt County.