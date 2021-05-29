Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.