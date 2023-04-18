Greg Hlavaty

“Is education possibly a process of trading awareness for things of lesser worth?”

This stinging critique comes from famed ecologist Aldo Leopold who was admonishing a highly educated neighbor for being heedless of geese returning in March. Though Leopold was well-educated, his field experiences pushed his knowledge beyond mere book learning. He knew the value of rifle and axe, as well as the importance of solitude and caretaking. To him, all these aspects were needed to appreciate the natural world.