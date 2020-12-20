As is often the case in political decisions, some will like the ones I make while others will hate them. Such is life in the political arena and I accept that. I do the best with the information given to me and move forward.
Unfortunately a great deal of misinformation has been presented on my decision to sign the Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court recently, and some in the mainstream media misled the public about our brief and its intentions, so I thought it best to give folks insight into the decision. I am not a Constitutional lawyer so, with permission from Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Lousiana), who is one, I will allow his words to provide clarity to this issue. This may or may not change some people’s minds, but the truth is out there so let it stand on its own merit.
“Article II, Sec. 1, cl. 2 of the U.S. Constitution clearly states that Presidential Electors must be appointed according to rules established by each state’s legislature. But in the months before the 2020 election, those rules were deliberately changed in the defendant states, not by their legislatures, but by governors, secretaries of state, election officials, judges and/or private parties.
“Our amicus brief does one single thing: It respectfully requests that the Supreme Court uphold the clear authority of the state legislatures to establish the manner by which electors are appointed, and determine the constitutional validity of any ballots cast under rules and procedures established by actors or public bodies other than state legislatures.”
This argument is important because the United States of America is based upon the consent of the governed. Many in government took advantage of the pandemic to disregard the Constitution and change their own election laws. Citizens must have the full faith in our institutions of government, including the system of free and fair elections. The brief was intended to restore the confidence in every American, Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated, that our rule of law will continue to be upheld.
Congressman Johnson’s response after the Supreme Court decided not to hear the argument (not on the issue itself which several justices said should be reviewed) but on the fact they did not feel Texas had the standing to intervene:
“Among the most immediate consequences of the SCOTUS decision is this: The members’ of Congress brief asked the court to simply affirm the plain meaning of the Constitution’s electors clause (Art. II, Sec. 2, cl. 1), not just for this current election cycle, but for all presidential elections in the future. Although that clause specifically says that only the state legislature can set the rules for choosing electors in each state, the court’s silence suggests it is suddenly OK now — after more than two centuries — to play fast and loose with the rules whenever that becomes necessary to win an election.
From here forward, individual governors, secretaries of state, or other officials, state judges and/or other private parties can apparently now unilaterally change the rules at will for any reason. The Framers’ careful safeguard of ensuring that only a full body of the duly-elected representatives of the people in each state can make these critical decisions is now effectively invalidated.”
So there you have it. Many want to make this about trying to overturn the election for President Trump. That is simply not the case. This is about restoring faith for everyone, Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated, in our electoral process and not allowing transient circumstances to invalidate the U.S. Constitution.
Greenville Republican Greg Murphy represents the 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.