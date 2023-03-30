Rep._Greg_Murphy_116th_Congress_Portrait

Dr. Greg Murphy

March 30 is National Doctor's Day. What image does the word “doctor” invoke in you?

For some, it's the person dressed in white, wearing a mask, with a bright light behind them. For many, it’s the person you or your kids go to when you feel under the weather or need your annual checkup. For others, it’s George Clooney playing Doug Ross on ER.

