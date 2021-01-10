The violence we saw Wednesday at the Capitol during the certification of the electoral college vote was absolutely unacceptable. The vast majority of those present were protesting peacefully. But those instigators who participated in the violence should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The lawless mob we saw attack the very building where legislative business takes place was an embarrassment. In the midst of a Constitutional debate, we saw our democracy threatened.
As I have said previously, I base my decisions upon what I believe is sound reasoning and not upon emotion and, in spite of this horrific event, I was not going to let these actions influence my beliefs. What happened was wrong and the violators will be found and punished but we had to deal with the Constitutional issue at hand. That is our job.
Americans deserve a free, fair and accurate election, one in which all Americans have confidence in the results. We must fight to ensure that every voice is heard, every legal vote is counted, and every count is confirmed. It is imperative to ensure that no illegally cast votes are included in the results.
I took a solemn oath to uphold the Constitution, not to a person and not to a party. I struggled and anguished over this decision. I researched the issue rigorously and intently listened to many arguments both pro and con. In addition, especially with such a momentous decision, I listened intently to my constituents. My office fielded thousands of calls and emails. I also listened intently to the debate in the chamber made on both Arizona and Pennsylvania.
I do believe there were valid arguments on both sides of the debate. Whether objecting would change the outcome is not the question. It is rather, did certain states follow their constitutional duties in how they chose electors? After listening to all of the evidence, using the Constitution as my guide, I did not object to the Electoral College votes for Arizona but I did for Pennsylvania. The constitutional breach was very clear in the latter and not so with the former.
Our Founding Fathers crafted a document of pure genius in the Constitution. When it is violated, we must all be gravely concerned. Article II of the U.S. Constitution clearly states that state legislatures have the explicit power to determine the manner of appointing presidential electors. In Pennsylvania the Democratically controlled Supreme Court made election law in the last few weeks leading up to the election against the legislature’s wishes. In several other instances, state court judges or state executive officials took actions to fundamentally change state election law, usurping the state legislature’s authority.
With South Carolina Rep. Williams Timmons’ permission, I am going to summarize his reasoning on this issue. In the months before the November election, well-funded liberal special interest groups and elites volitionally and systematically pursued the use of sympathetic state and federal officials and judges to manipulate the election laws in certain states in such a fashion as to reduce the requirements for voter registration, identification and confirmation; they unconstitutionally extended the deadlines to submit absentee votes; and unconstitutionally altered or extended the ability to “cure” defective votes.
These actions were implemented with strategic timing, within weeks of the election, and in collusion with so-called “get out the vote” operations in the same states. The timing in making these changes so close to the election was almost certainly intentional because of the difficulties and delays associated with challenging and appealing a court’s ruling prior to the election. Furthermore the manner in which the rules were changed made it more difficult (if not impossible) to challenge the results of the election until after the fact.
These judicial alterations of state election laws were successful in many states, but not all. So the issue at hand is not did the Dominion voting machines switch votes or were there “found” ballots, it is rather, were the constitutionally mandated processes followed? The answer is clearly “no.” These last-minute, unconstitutional, illegal, and unprecedented changes to the administration of the 2020 general election led to confusion, uncertainty, and distrust among tens of millions of Americans.
So while I knew my vote to object to the Electoral College may not change the results of the presidential election, I did it because the integrity of our electoral process has been compromised. I believe adamantly that several states, Pennsylvania most egregiously, acted unconstitutionally. Unless we address this problem now by calling into question the irregularities in process, it will call into question the integrity of every election this nation faces moving forward. Every American should be alarmed at such manipulation and be steadfast in the pursuit of legal, fair and constitutionally based elections.
Greenville Republican Greg Murphy represents North Carolina’s 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.