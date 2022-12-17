On Nov. 28, an online edition of Bless Your Heart included an anonymous tirade of hateful speech that said violence against the LGBTQ community was the result of people “pushing” their “way of thinking and ideas” on “straight folk.” The comment came eight days after the shooting at Club Q, a Colorado LGBTQ club. Five people, age 22 to 40, were killed, 18 suffered serious physical injuries and countless others will struggle for decades with the trauma of the shootings.
Bobby Burns, editor of the Reflector, then published a front-page sincere apology, in the print and online editions, with no excuses, justifications or qualifications — precisely the repentance which our faiths demand.
Still, damage was inflicted. One might think, “it’s only words.” Yet, hate speech, in and of itself, constitutes an assault, an emotional attack that inflicts lasting injuries on the target group. Hate speech justifies hateful actions, even murders, and then encourages and even might instigate further physical assaults on people and property. Plus, hate speech poisons our society.
Hate speech calls for a multipronged response — condemnation, education, civil penalties and criminal prosecution. One other effective response calls for “love speech,” learning and practicing compassion and kindness.
Compassion and kindness often start with listening, open-minded, loving, caring ears. As leaders of faith communities, we encourage those reading this to contact us with their concerns, thoughts, and questions. Respectful discussions of faith and our sacred texts, in safe and confidential settings, enable us to process difficult issues (LGBTQ issues have recently led to church splits and family divisions, as well as ongoing often toxic political debates). We stand ready to respectfully hear all thoughts and all questions. If you would like to speak to a minster from another faith group, please ask any of us for a referral.
We also recommend a shift in behavior that reflects our better nature. We can sign a covenant called REGARD, which stands for “Recognize Everyone’s Gifts And Respect Diversity.” If we would recognize, which includes show appreciation, the gifts (passions, talents, connections, wisdom, i.e., what they can contribute to society) of everyone we encounter, that would break through stereotypes and lead us to celebrate their diverse identities.
If I meet a clerk at a convenience store and learn her goals in life and cheer her ambitions, I put aside her race, gender, faith, ability, or any other identity grouping, except to recognize how those identities (we all have multiple ones) contribute to the gifts she brings to our society. Then, I celebrate her and her groups.
As faith leaders, we encourage you to join us to behave with REGARD. Hatred will not cease, nor should our vigilance and persistent battle for love. Please print, sign, and share this covenant, one way to become a partner in combatting hatred:
REGARD — a Partnership against Prejudice: Recognize Everyone’s Gifts and Respect Diversity
Our Covenant to Confront Prejudice with Respect and Love
1: When I encounter prejudice, stereotyping and hate, I will speak out, with respect and civility and thoughtful strategies, to declare it socially unacceptable.
2: I will strive to recognize the gifts of diverse individuals and groups and then acknowledge and praise those gifts.
3: I will encourage my communities to join with other communities, when they celebrate their gifts and when they confront prejudice.