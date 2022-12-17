On Nov. 28, an online edition of Bless Your Heart included an anonymous tirade of hateful speech that said violence against the LGBTQ community was the result of people “pushing” their “way of thinking and ideas” on “straight folk.” The comment came eight days after the shooting at Club Q, a Colorado LGBTQ club. Five people, age 22 to 40, were killed, 18 suffered serious physical injuries and countless others will struggle for decades with the trauma of the shootings.

Bobby Burns, editor of the Reflector, then published a front-page sincere apology, in the print and online editions, with no excuses, justifications or qualifications — precisely the repentance which our faiths demand.