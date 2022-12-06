Melissa Price Kromm

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

It doesn’t matter whether we’re from Beech Mountain or the Outer Banks, North Carolinians have never taken kindly to being told what to think or how to live. That’s why the Supreme Court case being asserted by some in our state legislature is so concerning.

A small group of extremist North Carolina politicians are preparing to make one final push at the nation’s highest court in support of a fringe interpretation of the U.S. Constitution that would allow them to gerrymander our maps, undermine our votes, and potentially manipulate the outcome of our elections. This dangerous and desperate interpretation is at the heart of a major case called Moore v. Harper, which will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.