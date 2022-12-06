It doesn’t matter whether we’re from Beech Mountain or the Outer Banks, North Carolinians have never taken kindly to being told what to think or how to live. That’s why the Supreme Court case being asserted by some in our state legislature is so concerning.
A small group of extremist North Carolina politicians are preparing to make one final push at the nation’s highest court in support of a fringe interpretation of the U.S. Constitution that would allow them to gerrymander our maps, undermine our votes, and potentially manipulate the outcome of our elections. This dangerous and desperate interpretation is at the heart of a major case called Moore v. Harper, which will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.
In Moore, state legislators have given themselves absolute power to control federal elections, with no checks and balances from our state courts nor our governor. To understand why that’s so dangerous, just think of our state government as a three-legged stool – take out one leg, and everything crashes. Well, our courts are one of those legs, and without them, we’ll have no way to enforce checks and balances on extremist politicians supporting Moore who would otherwise trample over our rights and freedoms.
Put simply, Moore would essentially serve as a get-out-of-jail-free card for state legislators to violate our state constitution — the same founding document that is the reason a legislative branch exists in the first place.
This goes beyond whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or independent. It’s about preserving our constitutional rights and freedoms in a system of government that’s centuries old. That’s why the heads of state supreme courts from all 50 states urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject N.C. lawmakers’ argument presented in Moore v. Harper. In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court has previously done the same, giving state courts the freedom to strike down maps drawn by legislators for partisan gain only three years ago.
If dozens of judges from states both red and blue can come together to reject this dangerous power grab, then so can we. North Carolinians will never see eye-to-eye on everything, but we can all agree that some things are bigger than politics — and our rights and freedoms come at the very top of that list. After all, our elected officials should work for us, not their campaign donors or their political parties, and when they don’t, our constitution (and our votes) should be able to stop them.
When North Carolinians from all across the state unite, we’re more powerful than the people in power. We must ensure that the dangerous ideologies that would give power to the few at the expense of the people within Moore v. Harper are kept out of the mainstream. Any elected official in favor of silencing our voices and undermining our votes doesn’t deserve to represent North Carolina communities, and we must hold them accountable. Our votes and rights depend on it.
Melissa Price Kromm is director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. She will be speaking at 10 a.m. today on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse.