Do you want to fight prejudice, effectively racism, sexism, antisemitism and all the rest? Hear stories from the Holocaust.
Do you want to learn best practices to combat oppressive governments and all forms of bullying, plus the gossip which enables it (aka propaganda)? Hear stories from the Holocaust.
Do you want to overcome abuse: domestic violence and abuse of children, seniors and pets? Hear stories from the Holocaust.
At 3 p.m. today, two Greenville residents, Alan Schreier and Julia Petrasso, will share family stories of resistance and survival as well as courage, creativity and hope during the Interfaith Clergy’s annual Holocaust Commemoration. We will also share music, candle lighting, prayers and readings.
Alan’s parents, Polish Jews, survived the Nazis — his father was imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto — met after the war and thrived in America. Julia’s grandmother, Krystyna, a journalist, whose parents were murdered in Poland by the Nazis, smuggled Jews out of the Warsaw Ghetto. She inspired her family to become passionate advocates for immigrants and the abused.
No subject so engages, inspires, empowers and enlightens listeners as does the Holocaust to combat all forms of oppression. That led the North Carolina House of Representatives to pass The Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act, with overwhelming bipartisan support. The legislation will make North Carolina the 17th state to mandate Holocaust and genocide education in school curriculum once approved by the state Senate and signed by the governor. It will join the Never Again Education Act, passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by the president last year, to fund curriculum development and teacher training.
For decades, I have arranged for Holocaust survivors to speak at schools. Teachers consistently note the astounding level of attention that their students show. Students consistently find inspiration to fight oppression in their own lives and the lives of those they know.
Still, the Holocaust challenges our faith. Given the horrendous levels of human cruelty, and given its persistence, how can we assert a faith, a hope, that we as partners with the God of love and justice can resist?
Jewish philosopher and Holocaust survivor Emil Fackenheim teaches: We can begin to find that faith today because, back then, in the midst of incomprehensible evil (the systematic murder of 6 million Jews and millions of others by the Nazis and their collaborators), many found the faith to resist.
Resistance took many forms. Some used weapons. Others hid Jews in homes, farms and churches. Others helped Jews to escape. And, many Jews resisted by surviving. Every story of survival reflects remarkable courage, creativity, persistence, luck, and hope. Survival required resistance.
Please join us today to hear those stories. The in-person service will include masks and distancing. To join online, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6633074474. The passcode is FCC1900. The service also will be at youtube.com/channel/UCQpyx-1028y3wjr2Sb9kKWw. To listen over the phone, call 1-646-568-7788, enter 663-307-4474 and press ##.
As Nobel Laureate Elie Weisel taught: “For the dead, and the living, we must bear witness.”
L’shalom — toward a world of peace, justice, and fulfillment.
Harley Karz-Wagman is a member of Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community and is rabbi at Congregation Bayt Shalom in Greenville. Contact him at rabbi_harley@baytshalom.org.