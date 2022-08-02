On most evenings, I reach into my local Harris Teeter deli counter’s cooler cabinet for my go-to supper item: the grocery chain’s tasty American Hoagie Sandwich, a favorite of mine that feels like a bargain at 480 calories and $5.99.

Were I to make the sandwich myself, it would be cheaper and I’d get good-housekeeping points, but that’s not going to happen. The hoagie’s lettuce, tomato, cheese and sliced beef are always calling me.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.