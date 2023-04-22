...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine
Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
With Earth Day here, many of us are wondering what we can do, practically, for the environment. To that end, I have come up with a short list.
As a society, the most urgent problems we face are global warming and an increasing extinction rate (often called a mass extinction, by analogy with geological events like the demise of the dinosaurs). The latter is especially relevant here since eastern North Carolina is in the Atlantic Coastal Plain global biodiversity hotspot. Because solutions are getting simpler and clearer, 2023’s list comprises just three high-impact items.
Electrify transportation (cars, motorbikes, even bikes and some aircraft now), heating (heat pumps rather than gas furnaces), basically everything that now uses fossil fuels — and make sure your electricity is as renewably sourced as possible — from wind or solar rather than gas or coal. Even if our electricity sources are not yet ideal, they will surely improve. Fortunately, generous federal tax refunds are available for electric cars, heat pumps, solar systems and other
green innovations. Electrify!
Green our diets. Moving toward plant-based foods is a key goal. For folks eating meat and seafood, Carolina oysters and mussels or venison from local hunting can be greener choices. Among familiar meats, beef is especially hard on the environment, so eating less beef is critical. Wasting less is easy and important too, and food grown without pesticides is good for all. You can have a huge impact with some pretty palatable changes.
Learn more about environmental issues and talk to friends, family and your community groups about them, maybe communities of worship too. The biggest problems — global warming and mass extinction — require us to work together.
The good news is that rather than costing us, most remedies also will improve our personal health and our bank balances.
There are many more could things we can do, like keeping cats in so they cannot kill small wildlife, converting our yards to more natural cover (thus not using pesticides or fertilizer at home), and buying carbon offsets where no low-carbon solution is available, like with flying.
Of course it is always good to reduce, reuse and recycle, and to walk and cycle more. But if we can make real progress on the three items above, especially the first two, this much abused rock on which we ride around the sun should be able to support us a good while longer. So let’s move forward and celebrate!
Happy Earth Day!
Jeffrey McKinnon is a member of ECU’s Biodiversity Initiative and Greenville’s Environmental Advisory Commission but he contributes this piece in a private capacity. His forthcoming book with MIT Press/Penguin-Random House is “Our Ancient Lakes: A Natural History.”