North Carolina is one of our country’s economic powerhouses. Blessed with a favorable business climate and a creative, hard-working population, our state is home to many thriving companies that export goods and services all over the world.

Trade is integral to our economy. Most North Carolinians, like most Americans, generally favor free trade. But a sizable minority do not — and they tend to care more about trade policy than the average voter does, as do special-interest groups seeking government protection. That’s how we end up saddled with costly tariffs (i.e. taxes) and regulations.