It’s still a free country. We all enjoy the right to vacation as we see fit. For my family, summer vacation means a week of sun, sand, and surf in Onslow County. For me, it means staying inside to read, write, and play board games.

When I do venture outdoors, for meals or supplies, I make it a practice to buy The Daily News of Jacksonville and any other local newspapers I happen to run across. Reporting on city and county government for community weeklies was my first paying job in journalism. And when I debuted my syndicated column more than three decades ago, the Jacksonville Daily News was one of the first to pick it up.