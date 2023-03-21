The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics just released its latest jobs report for North Carolina and the rest of the country. As usual, the report contained a mixture of good news and bad.

First the good. Our headline unemployment rate of 3.8% isn’t just low. It’s much lower than our 5.3% average rate over the last decade. And it’s way, way lower than the 14.2% spike we suffered during the COVID-induced Great Suppression.