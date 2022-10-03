North Carolina has divided government. Its most powerful executive is the Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. Four of the seven justices of the North Carolina Supreme Court are also Democrats. But Republicans enjoy majorities in the General Assembly and Court of Appeals, and hold six of the 10 offices on the Council of State.

The latter officers, who form our executive branch, aren’t up for election this year. But the partisan composition of our legislative and judicial branches is very much in play. Republicans are trying desperately to expand their majorities in the North Carolina House and Senate to the three-fifths mark — what it takes to override Cooper’s veto — and to recapture a majority on the Supreme Court. Democrats are trying desperately to stop them.