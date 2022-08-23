This year’s U.S. Senate race in North Carolina is shaping up to be a highly competitive and expensive one — which should surprise no one who’s lived in our state or watched our politics for more than an instant.

The John Locke Foundation’s just-released Civitas Poll has the Republican nominee, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, and the Democratic nominee, former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, tied at 42% each. Other polls show statistically insignificant leads for one or the other.