K.L. Allen

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

“What is past is prologue.” Those words are engraved on the National Archives building in Washington, D.C., just a few minutes’ walk from the Martin Luther King Jr. Monument and the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall. Each of these landmarks reminds us of the decisive role that history plays in shaping our lives today, tomorrow and well into the future.

This is also a lesson we’re taught by Black History Month, when each February we celebrate the struggles and achievements of black men and women, milestones that mark their contributions to America and the world. But for me, Black History Month also teaches us something beyond the inspiring past. It’s also about our future and the steps we must take to build a memorable history for ourselves and our own generation.

K.L. Allen, Ed.D., grew up in Princeville and is currently chancellor of WGU Ohio, the state affiliate of the online, nonprofit Western Governors University.